Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.04

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.04, but opened at $37.11. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

