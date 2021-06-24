Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares $0.81 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8091 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.