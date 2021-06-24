Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

