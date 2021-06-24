DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. 7,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 445,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

