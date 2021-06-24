DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

NYSE:DASH opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock worth $1,217,973,581. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

