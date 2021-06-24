DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock worth $1,217,973,581 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $175.30. 2,677,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

