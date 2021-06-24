Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,542 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Domo stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 488,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,214. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Domo by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

