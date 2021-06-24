Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $174.03 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $174.03 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001193 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

