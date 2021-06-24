DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0428 on Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $540,598.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

