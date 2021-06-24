DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLH stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DLH has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

