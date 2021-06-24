Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $138.14

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.14 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 123.22 ($1.61). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 127.20 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,794,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

