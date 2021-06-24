Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Sells $197,287.20 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John C. Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

