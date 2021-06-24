Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.