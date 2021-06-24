Diamond (DMD) Tops One Day Volume of $18,195.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00006196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $18,195.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001462 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00096024 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,548 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.