Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,981 ($25.88). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,981 ($25.88), with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £160.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,000.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

