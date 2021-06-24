Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

