DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 757 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

