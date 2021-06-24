DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA saw growth in both Consumables and Technologies & Equipment in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a stronger-than-expected recovery in global dental demand. Its strategic buyouts of Byte and Datum Dental are major positives. Per the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company’s R&D has been increased substantially in 2021 and as per management this trend is likely to continue in the near future. A raised financial outlook for 2021 buoys optimism. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s results in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA outperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company witnessed a decline in organic sales in its Technologies & Equipment segment during the quarter. Forex woes also pose a challenge to the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

