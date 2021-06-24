Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

DKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

