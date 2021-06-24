DeHive Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,652.06 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $315,652.06 and $266,386.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00110394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00171869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.69 or 1.00531453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.