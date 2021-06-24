DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.94 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.94 million and $346,300.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00105236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00167510 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,825.75 or 0.99883509 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,284,570 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

