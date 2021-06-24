Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $352.20 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $353.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.76. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

