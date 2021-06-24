DEAPcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.87 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00606558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,671,254 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

