DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Phyllis R. Yale Sells 5,048 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

