Davis Selected Advisers Sells 8,202 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.67% of Owens Corning worth $64,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $97.00. 14,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,103. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

