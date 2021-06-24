Davis Selected Advisers Sells 29,977 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Noah were worth $41,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Noah by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,924. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

