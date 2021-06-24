Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,649 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.36% of Texas Instruments worth $625,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.88. The company had a trading volume of 88,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

