Davis Selected Advisers Raises Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.08% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $155,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,104. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.97.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.