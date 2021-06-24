Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108,007 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,542.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,395.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.