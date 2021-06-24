Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.32.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

