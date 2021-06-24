Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells $51,357.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 430,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,945. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 78.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

