Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $242,280.00.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 76.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

