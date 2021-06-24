DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.56

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $20.74. DarioHealth shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 234,047 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.