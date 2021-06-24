Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

