Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 47,140 shares changing hands.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.