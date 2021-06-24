CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,954,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,938,134 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of CVS Health worth $1,501,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 137,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

