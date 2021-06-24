CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVI stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.97. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

