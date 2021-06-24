CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

