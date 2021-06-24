CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.78.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.