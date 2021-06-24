CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.