CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 248 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.91. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

