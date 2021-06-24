CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $243.40 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $245.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.