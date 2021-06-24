CryptoPing Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $203.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00108690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00170734 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.78 or 0.99674659 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

