Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.56. 27,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 525,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cryoport by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

