Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

CCI opened at $196.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

