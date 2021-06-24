CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.90 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.24. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.