CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 51.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 877,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 299,526 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $256.30 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

