CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,526 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $160,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $304,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $257.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

