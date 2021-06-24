Critical Contrast: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 17.74 $47.39 million $0.39 135.95 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.76 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.23

Lattice Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45% Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $51.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.