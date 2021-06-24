Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading 11.9% Higher

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.37. 22,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 797,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
