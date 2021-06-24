Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading 11.9% Higher

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.37. 22,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 797,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

